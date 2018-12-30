latest editions

eastside news

CW awards bed tax grants

By Linda Dillman Staff Writer A baker’s dozen of applications for 2019 bed tax grants from the city of Canal Winchester received thumbs up from city...

CW Schools levy to be placed on May ballot

By Linda Dillman Staff Writer Canal Winchester school district voters face a ballot issue in the spring that district officials assure property owners will not result...

Canal Winchester lacrosse is on the rise

By Rick Palsgrove Eastside Editor Lacrosse, one of the nation’s fastest growing sports in America, is also gaining momentum in Canal Winchester. According to Victor Paini, president...

madison news

Mt. Sterling garage door becomes work of art

(Posted Jan. 2, 2019) By Becky Barker, Messenger Staffer Personal touches make a house a home. In Dick Redman’s case, personality and imagination have found a place...

Local parks host Audubon Society bird count

(Posted Jan. 2, 2019) By Josh Jordan, Staff Writer The National Audubon Society held its 119th Christmas bird count Dec. 14-Jan. 5, and Central Ohio’s Metro...

Wrestlers from all county schools compete in West Jefferson

(Posted Jan. 2, 2018) By Jeff Pfeil, staff photographer West Jefferson High School hosted its annual wrestling invitational Dec. 28-29. Eighteen teams competed, including teams from...

southeast news

Cruiser band is peachy!

Groveport police to get body cameras and two new vehicles

By Rick Palsgrove Southeast Editor Groveport City Council prepared for 2019 by passing a long list of legislation in late December authorizing purchases and agreements to...

Take a hike this winter!

By Christine Bryant Staff Writer The Metro Parks Annual Winter Hike Series returns this January, and organizers are making a special effort to make sure pet...

southwest news

Pirates seek treasure at the Grove City Library

New bus will serve area seniors

The city of Grove City is committed to providing essential and innovative services for Grove City and Jackson Township seniors through a variety of...

Dream Field nationally recognized for inclusion

The Dream Field Playground at Windsor Park was recognized with top national honors by GameTime Playgrounds at the 2018 National Recreation and Parks Association...

westside news

Metro Parks encouraging hikers to bring furry friends

By Christine Bryant Staff Writer The Metro Parks Annual Winter Hike Series returns this January, and organizers are making a special effort to make sure pet...

Residents examine threats to the Hilltop Community Plan

By Josh Jordan Staff Writer Over 50 people were in attendance at the J. Ashburn Youth Center for the Hilltop Community Plan Meeting on Dec. 13....

Township moving forward with plans to hire administrator

By Amanda Ensinger Staff Writer Franklin Township will move forward with hiring a township administrator. At a recent meeting, the board rescinded a resolution to eliminate the...

